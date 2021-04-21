Álex Márquez and his pulse with Marc in Portimao: "He’s a bastard, he beat me the first time"

The Portuguese GP provided an intense weekend for the Márquez family. In addition to Marc’s return to racing nine months after his Jerez injury, the two brothers managed to finish in the ‘top ten’ in the race, separated by just four seconds. Of course, Marc, seventh, was again ahead of Àlex, eighth.

With his usual irony, Àlex appreciated Marc’s return: “He’s a bastard, he beat me the first time”, he said at a press conference, laughing. “I did the whole race behind him and I said, ‘fuck’. I tried to push, but 10 laps from the end, he started to do 1:40 low and I said to myself: ‘Ok, I can’t’. It’s Marc.”

More seriously, the least of the Márquez, who this season runs at LCR Honda after leaving his position at Repsol Honda to Pol Espargaró, acknowledged that “it has been a special weekend for the whole family. It could have been better, but we both finished with good results and I have to say that his return has been incredible after many months. In the first laps we saw that He was not used to the race and he made some mistakes, also in overtaking. But anyway, until the last lap it was incredible. “

“I think that Marc’s arrival has been good for everyone, but especially for Honda. After almost a year, he is happy with all the work Honda has done. It is true that certain parameters and certain things still have to be adjusted and improved, because with the new tires we are suffering, so we have to keep improving. It is a good reference for everyone to start working on what is the best set-up for the bike, but as we have seen today, it has beaten us. The bike looks good and I think we have a good base to start improving. With Marc it is easier to get feedback and he is the one who knows this bike best ”, he added. Àlex.

On Marc’s tears when he arrived at the box amid applause, Àlex He commented that “his reaction was normal, because he knows better than anyone what his situation was. He deserved to finish seventh and he did an incredible job all weekend. It is surprising what he has done seeing how he had his arm. Going behind I tried to learn” .

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Regarding his progression, after the two podiums he achieved in his first year in the category with the official Honda and given the problems he is having with the LCR motorcycle, Àlex pointed out that “You have to be happy, be positive and after the disaster Qatar is a good starting point to continue working. The objective here was to finish and better in the points. We have done it and continue to grow. “

The ’73’ was motivated before the next appointment on the calendar, on May 2 in Jerez: “It was a good circuit for our bike last year. It seems that the conditions are going to be a little better because last year it was very hot and it was very difficult to finish the race and it was my first race, but I think we can do a great I’m working and it’s a good point after Qatar. It’s going to be a circuit to work on and try to regain confidence again. “