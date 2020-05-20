And it is that the one who boasts of speaking “without flattery and to the letter” has always stood out for his acid comments, sometimes witty and uncomfortable, which have brought him complaints from various celebrities such as Laureano Brizuela, Danna García, and even a demand from Lucía Mendez, who after almost 6 years lost.

Although his style brought him complaints, Kaffie was happy to be on 'Today': "I came to the most coveted program, from the most coveted channel, from the most coveted television station in Latin America", he commented in 2018 when they celebrated 20 years on the air.

It is not that he dedicates each one of his columns to talk about 'Today' and its drivers, but it is striking that he does not miss an opportunity to show them when he has information about it. The most recent is which revealed that Televisa will reduce the salary between 15 and 20% of the few remaining exclusive artists, including presenters Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and Andrea Legarreta.

"By the way, they tell me that unlike a colleague of yours from 'Hoy' who farted when they told him, Galilea Montijo took the news with empathy. 'It is time to be supportive,' he said." Kaffie wrote in her column.

Via Instagram, Andrea Legarreta responded to Alex with “some REAL data”, and confirmed that the television station proposed discounting salaries. “A majority agreed. In my case I agreed wholeheartedly and asked that this percentage be to avoid cutting staff … Different information, right? … Anyway … Greetings …”, shared the driver longest morning.

He assured that Andrea objected to participate in the section of 'Camioncito', where they go to popular neighborhoods to transmit small sections in contact with the public.

The presenter refuted: “As much as you want to dirty me, now saying that I do not like living with the public, for years you have seen my closeness and thanks to our people in every place where they approach me (…) It is when I think that I am willing to bear and pay that ‘price’ and tolerate liars, detractors and ‘haters’, because NOTHING of that weighs more all the good that dedicating myself to what I do has given me. “

Galilea Montijo has not been saved from Kaffie either, who has even hinted that she did witchcraft to another Televisa program, through "minions" who visited the forum. "The fear of the hostesses of Cuéntamelo YA is that such a visit has been about the fulfillment of 'go and throw this macumba (Santeria) to the forum where they make their program,'" he wrote a few weeks ago, as he also said that Montijo has "disgust" to his colleague Cynthia Urías, who when he worked on 'Hoy', "Galilea did nothing but make life impossible for him".

It is striking that it seems that Kaffie left the show, but keeps sources inside 'Today' that inform you of what is not on the air. This was the case with an interview with Ninel Conde to talk about the problem he has with his ex, but that "he went to the garbage" because the producer Magda Rodríguez "received instructions from his superiors not to transmit and 'destroy' said note".

In the effort to follow up on everything that happened in the morning, Kaffie has achieved firsts, such as the departure of two Collaborators, it transpired that Magda Rodríguez called Alex to claim him for lying, but in a few days, what was written by the communicator was confirmed.

Her happiness was so evident that she was right about Maria Fernanda Centeno's departure, who even dedicated a space to the producer of 'Hoy' in her column titled "You swallowed your claim" … "Who was the liar then? Magda Rodríguez or me?"

He even shares criticism with enduring collaborators, such as Mizada Mohamed, in charge of daily horoscopes. “PISCES: don’t listen to this lady, please # StayOnHouse! Postscript. For your sake, I’m telling you, soapy mojarritas,” shares Kaffie to disqualify the astrologer.

True to his brutally honest style, in a conversation revealed on the YouTube channel of journalist Gerardo Escareño, Kaffie said that when he was invited to Imagen Television’s morning show ‘Sale el sol’, the experience is totally different.

“I have a great time, because unlike ‘Today’, in ‘Sale el sol’ the main drivers do not interfere in the shows section. Situation that I really like, since Galilea and Andrea always put their spoon in but to the detriment of the press. For them, the entertainment press is always yellow, lying and distorting. ”

It seems that nothing is going to stop Kaffie in her constant battle to reveal the truths behind the Televisa morning show, which despite all the criticism and secrets it seems to hide, is the most watched morning magazine show on open television, with almost a million viewers.

