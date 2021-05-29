Alex Ibarra breaks the silence about the conflict with his former partner

“I will never say something about the mother of my children, because she is the mother of my children, so I will keep that to myself, but they are fine, I’m fine, and already vaccinated and ready to work,” he explained Ibarra.

When questioned for what Sea has said in the media against him, Alex He replied: “Yes, as I told you, everyone can say what they want, but everything has to be proven. As I said, this is resolved in court, not in interviews or in the media.”

In the same way, the brother of Benny Ibarra answered the questions about his alleged refusal to Mile see your children. “She made her decisions, she has to say what she wants to say, and my decision is to say absolutely nothing that affects my children or the mother of my children.”

The son of Julissa He did not rule out the possibility of living with his former partner again. “Hopefully so … it depends on the time, it depends on the judge, it depends on (…) It is in the hands of the authorities and from my point of view this is done in the courts, it is not done in the media.”