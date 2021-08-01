Alex Hernández wins the second edition of the

The most coveted poker academy on the planet has already proclaimed its second champion. This is Alex Hernández, who prevailed in a final of a real heart attack that lasted well into the morning. A very special victory that earned him the grand prize: a one-year contract as a Team Winamax player valued at a total of 50,000 euros to participate in the most attractive face-to-face tournaments on the planet when the pandemic allows it. Hernández is the second winner of the Top Shark Academy, whose record was released by Borja Gross. Both are today new partners in the Team Winamax.

The second edition of the Top Shark in Spain ended with a final day of heart attack, in which the four candidates had a chance to win. And it is that the last day had all the ingredients to be unforgettable. Three candidates reached this point in a handkerchief, which caused that the final outcome was not known until the wee hours of the morning, after 3:00 a.m. Javi Rodríguez, Borja Cámara or Pedro Suárez They were great rivals, although finally they were on the verge of a triumph that Hernández took with all authority and after signing very outstanding performances both in practical and theoretical tests.

“It has not been easy. The test, by its nature, we already knew it would be tough, but after the first days in which I could not find the key to deep-run the tournaments, a turning point arrived. I got rid of bad karma, shook off the pressure, and completely changed my mindset. A conversation with friends and fellow students helped me take the test in a different way, and from there, the trend completely changed. I won a tournament ahead of almost 3,000 players, which strengthened my confidence and the rest of the results began to arrive ”, explained an exultant Alex Hernandez that now begins a new professional stage as a Winamax ambassador with great enthusiasm and a bit of uncertainty due to the times of pandemic in which we are immersed: “Right now I don’t really know what the future holds for me, with the situation so uncertain that we all live, without knowing very well what will happen in the near future. What I do know is that for me it is another step in my growth as a player, where I suppose I will gain visibility and some popularity. I face it with optimism and with great joy. Looking forward to meeting the team, I guess I’ll have to talk to Stephane matheu (Team manager) and with other people I don’t know. I feel like it, I’m sure it will be a very enriching new experience ”.

As part of the award, Hernandez has also received a sponsorship valued at 50,000 euros that will open the doors to the most important poker tournaments on the planet such as Winamax Live Events (5,000 euros Buy-in), EPT circuit (10,000 euros Buy-in), WPT Circuit (10,000 euros Buy-in) or the WSOP Las Vegas (15,000 euros Buy-in). Without a doubt, a dream come true that Winamax will continue to offer to its entire community in Spain. And it is very difficult to resist such an exceptional award that it offers the possibility of joining the ranks of what is the most successful team in Europe, side by side with some of the best players on the planet.