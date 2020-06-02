Alex, the youngest of the Fernández dynasty had to deal with the prejudices of many people when he decided to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Vicente and his father, Alejandro.

The 26-year-old interpreter assures that it was his decision to lean towards the genre that his family has sung for years, since in this way he could meet an audience with whom he would identify.

“People told me that it was a bad idea, that it is a genre that is outdated and is for big people or to listen to when the party is over and that right now the trends are different, but I did not care, I prefer to sing what I like, because this way I will be able to transmit better with my audience, because we like the same thing, because if I start doing something that is not my thing and try to connect with someone else. days are always going to change, “said Alex Fernández.

Currently, the singer is working on his second studio album and is being supported by his grandfather, with whom he also worked on his first experience, producing Follow the dynasty, released in 2019.

“When my grandfather told me that he wanted to launch me, he did give me a choice, at no time did he force me to sing this genre, what’s more, I don’t think he was even expected to choose ranchera music,” the singer recalled.

Despite having inherited his father’s voice, for Alex the most difficult has been having to face a challenge, which he considers not all singers face: meeting expectations.

“Although I am already used to being the son of the figure that my dad and my grandfather represents, it is a challenge to be dedicating myself to the same thing that they do because I think the only thing that differentiates me from other people who want to launch is the fact that they are going to see me with a very high expectation but in the end if people like my songs they will listen to them and that’s how this works, “he said.

Meanwhile, the singer seeks to find his own personality within the genre, for example revolutionizing the sound of mariachi, as he confirms that he will do in his next production, in order to please the diverse audience that follows him.

“There are a lot of young people who follow me, I was looking at the statistics the other day and fortunately a phenomenon happens to me that occurred as one of the advantages of having this legacy: the age range of the people who follow me It is super long, they follow me from people of ten, up to 60 or 70 years old; it is like a little my grandfather’s market that listened to me, loves me and follows me, my dad’s market and my own market, “he explained.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.