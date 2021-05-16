Alex Fernández marries Alexia Hernández – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Alex Fernández lived one of the happiest moments of his life, he married his girlfriend Alexia Hernández, with whom he has been in a relationship for 10 years.

The happy couple shared moments of their union through social networks, where Alejandro Fernández’s son expressed how happy he was about this experience with Alexia, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I want to be a young dad and I’m very much in love,” he confessed a few months ago when he asked his girlfriend to marry him, something he had been thinking about, but one of his sister got ahead of him and decided to wait a little longer.

Once ready, the artist announced his marriage engagement on September 14 on social networks, and then specified that although the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet ended, he did not want to wait long to get married.