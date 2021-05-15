Alex Fernández Jr. gives him the ‘Yes, I accept!’ today, for civil matters, Alexia Hernández

Also on Instagram, Alex Fernandez Jr. He wanted to share his happiness with all his followers and “promoted” Pepe while showing part of his work in two of the guests in something more of his own, he let it be known that he trusted his usual stylist Manuel Torres placeholder image.

For the family Fernandez Guinart the good news does not stop arriving, first the birth of Cayetana, daughter of Camila and her husband Francisco Barba; also the recovery of Alejandro Fernandez of Covid-19 and now this link that has been planned by Alex Y Alexia since a time ago.

Alex Fernández Jr. prepares for his civil wedding with Alexia Hernández

The first time we knew the intention of Fernandez Jr. to marry Hernandez It was in November 2020, when he revealed the plan they had to get to the altar: “We already have an estimated date (now we know May 14, 2021), we already have everything organized quite a bit.”

The interpreter of Amor de mi alma abounded, and we are verifying it, that “it will be something super special, it will not be a gigantic wedding or anything like that; for the same reason, as we are at this moment (of contingency due to coronavirus) , we wanted to do something super intimate, super private, super small “.