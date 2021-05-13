Alex Ferguson emotionally remembers Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

Alex Ferguson, legendary coach of Manchester United, remembered with nostalgia and joy the first goal of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with the ‘Red Devils’ jersey in a match played eleven years ago at the NRG Stadium in Houston, possible venue for the next World Cup in 2026.

The one who was coach for 26 years of United He assured EFE that Chicharito’s goal “drove the Mexican fans who were in Houston crazy” and that it was his welcome to the team where he was for six years.

Chicharito He arrived at United in the summer of 2010 from Guadalajara, and that season he became the Mexican with the most goals in a season in the Premier League, with thirteen goals, a record that Raúl Jiménez surpassed last season.

The Aztec striker debuted in the preseason with the ‘Red Devils’ jersey and did so at the NRG Stadium in Houston, which is now running as one of the favorites to host six games of the 2026 World Cup and which would serve as link between the headquarters of Mexico and the United States thanks to the proximity to the border.

In the aforementioned meeting, the United of Ryan Giggs, Dimitar Berbatov and Paul Scholes, faced a combined of MLS stars in which Landon Donovan, a fireproof of the American league, was as the most recognizable face.

“When we had to play against the MLS team, I was very interested in seeing the stadium, which was used for different competitions, such as American football, baseball and basketball, even for soccer. How would the grass be? that I was delighted and that he was excellent and helped a lot to make a very interesting game. The American league has improved every year and I know from my experience the impact that soccer has had, “Ferguson told EFE.

The match, played in July 2010, was won by United 2-5, with Chicharito who jumped onto the pitch in the 63rd minute to make his team fifth 20 minutes later.

“I remember Houston was an incredible venue, with 70,000 fans inside the stadium and with a great atmosphere. Also, it was Chicharito’s first goal and the Mexican fans went crazy. It was his welcome to the team. Now I look back and see the impact football had on the city and how the stadium was a great platform for that, “added Ferguson, who left United in 2013.

Chicharito, who after that goal scored 59 official goals with United before leaving on loan to Real Madrid, was one of the first Mexicans to create that link between the country and the city of Houston.

Currently, the Houston Dynamo has among its ranks two soccer players of Mexican descent, such as Joe Corona and Memo Rodríguez, in addition to the fact that in recent years other compatriots such as Daniel Armando Ríos have passed through the team.

