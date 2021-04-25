Álex Domínguez, the last pearl of UD Las Palmas

04/25/2021

On at 20:18 CEST

UD Las Palmas continues to draw talent from its lower categories. After Josep Martínez, signed by Leipzig, and Pedri, standing out at Barça, now it seems that it is Álex Domínguez’s turn, whose life has changed in a matter of a few months. The goal of Granollers. only 22 years old, he landed in Las Palmas in the 19-20 season to reinforce the subsidiary, after having gone through the subsidiaries also of teams like Alavés and Espanyol, of which he was a youth squad.

But his time in Las Palmas B was not going to last long. After a good first season and a half, Pepe Mel and the first team called him up in November 2020, plagued by casualties in goal. Álex arrived with all the enthusiasm in the world and it did not take long to win the title after great performances that coincided with a collective improvement. Mel was forced to keep it.

The Catalan, as young as he is talented, did not miss the opportunity and added so many minutes in a category as complicated as the Second Division (15 games) that led him directly to the Under-21 National Team, where Luis de la Fuente gave him the opportunity in the last list of summoned of the past month of March. A meteoric progression that, of course, has attracted the attention of more powerful clubs.

RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Granada, Genoa or Spezia are some of the clubs that have asked for him. Espanyol also has good reports on its former player, although there has not been any kind of rapprochement yet. The player is only focused on ending the season in the best possible way with UD Las Palmas and does not think about the future, only in being important again after losing ownership in his last games after being called up with the National Team.

Álex Domínguez still has a contract with Las Palmas, which could even automatically extend the link until the 2023-2024 season, as he has made public. Everything will depend on the will of the club at the end of the season and on whether an interesting offer arrives for both parties. The only certainty today is that the meta continues with its growth and in Las Palmas they are delighted.