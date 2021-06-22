Alex de Miñaur, NextGen’s illusion for overthrowing Big 3

When the most promising young people with the best trajectory in recent years are listed, many tend to forget the figure of Alex de Miñaur, a tireless worker who meets all the conditions to succeed. He may not have such a particular and aesthetic game as some of his contemporaries, but he is one of the fastest tennis players ever remembered moving behind the court and he boasts a magnificent balance between defense and attack. His difficulties adapting to clay can reduce his media weight during a stretch of the season, but both on hard court and on grass he seems a fearsome opponent. At 22, he will arrive in London as the 18th in the world and with all the options to make a splash and overcome the third round harvested in 2018, as described on atptour.com.

“Everything is based on experience. Every time I have played games against important rivals, I feel that I learn a lot and lose some respect for the best, which allows me to be better in the next match. This is basic since having the ability to go out on the court without extra nerves and to play a game like any other, gives you many more options “, declares a man who analyzes the options of the Next Gen. “Time is on our side, every day that passes we have more options, but nothing has been done yet. The veterans have accepted the challenge and continue to play incredible tennis,” says the Australian tennis player.

De Miñaur believes that by playing matches with the best you learn a lot

Alex is positive about the options to overthrow the might of the Big 3 soon. “I feel that we are getting closer and closer to achieving it and we are pushing in each Grand Slam tournament with the aim of beating them. I know that everyone my age is working hard because we all want to be the first in the Next Gen to win a Grand. Slam, “declared a Alex de Miñaur that he has a great work ethic that is allowing him to progress at full speed. We will have to be very attentive to their role in Wimbledon 2021, a tournament in which everything is equalized and the options for surprises are clearly amplified.