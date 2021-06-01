Alex De Minaur goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

06/01/2021

Act. At 15:30 CEST

The australian Alex De Minaur, number 22 of the ATP and seed number 21, won by 6-2, 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in two hours and twenty-nine minutes to the Italian tennis player Stefano travaglia, number 78 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Travaglia managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while De Minaur managed it 5 times. In addition, the Australian player had a 60% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 63% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 67%, he committed 5 double faults and got 57 % of service points.

In the 30th finals the Australian player will face the Italian player Marco Cecchinato, number 83, tomorrow Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous phase qualification and those who come invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.