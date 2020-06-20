There is no doubt in Alex de Miñaur. The Australian tennis player is one of the men called to embody the relay to the best generation in the history of tennis, the big three. Many players like Zverev, Tsitsipas, Thiem or Sinner are destined to take that step forward, but in this select group we have to put in the good Alex who already knows what it is to measure himself against the best players on the circuit, even complicating his things.

-Meeting against Rafael Nadal in the last ATP Cup:

“It is one of the saddest games I left on a court. I left the number one in the world on the ropes at that time and I feel that due to small details the game left me. Despite the defeat, I learned many things from that match and that’s one of the things that I stay with. I always think that you have to take the positive side of things. I showed many things about myself that many people did not know. I will have new opportunities to beat the best players on the circuit, “he said. in statements collected by The Age.

-Missing the Australian Open due to injury:

“That injury has meant a lot to me. I was in one of the best moments of my career and I had high expectations for this Australian Open. I had worked very hard in the preseason to be able to give my best to the Australian fans to finally not be able to do it and not be able to be present at one of the best tennis events of the year. I am already looking forward to playing next year’s edition “.

-The confinement has caused his return to be postponed:

“The pandemic has caused my return to the circuit to be postponed. It has been very hard but it is not time to be sad, and we must leave this confinement in the past and use it as motivation. I hope when tennis returns to normal power continue with the same level with which I left it at the beginning of the year, “he concluded.