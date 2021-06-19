Alex de Miñaur and his love for tennis

Australian tennis player Alex de Miñaur He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings were after yesterday’s triumph against Croatian Marin Cilic, in one of the most outstanding matches played in the ATP 500 Queen’s 2021.

– Great victory defeating a player who came in an upward dynamic such as Marin Cilic:

“I am very happy for the victory. I knew that I had a tough opponent like Cilic in front of me. He came from doing spectacular results in what we have been touring on grass and in recent years he has always reaped very good results here at Queen’s. I am I am very proud of how I have handled the situation and for not having made me nervous when the worst things were looking in the game. I have played a game of very high tennis quality. “

– The rain forced the day to be postponed and made him change tracks:

“To be honest, I was hoping that I wasn’t going to play my match on center court. I mean, it’s not a bad thing. I’m a bit used to situations like this. In the quarter-finals there are three Brits and they definitely deserve to be in. center court. Obviously I would have loved to play Cilic in center court, but I have to adapt to that kind of thing. I hope I get my chance later. That would mean I keep winning games. “

– Berrettini will be his rival in the semifinals:

“I would love to face someone who may not have a great service but who defends himself at the bottom of the court wonderfully. We all know Berrettini and we know the level he is offering in 2021. I am happy to be in the semifinals and tomorrow I will jump onto the pitch wanting to give it my all and be able to achieve a victory that would make me play in the final of the tournament on Sunday. “

– Good adaptation on grass:

“Every time I jump on a tennis court it is an opportunity to be able to do what I love the most and try to continue improving as a professional tennis player. I am a very ambitious person. I am not satisfied with getting this far. I want to keep improving and get the most out of it. far as possible in the tournaments that I play. I am looking forward to playing against Berrettini and showing my level. It will be a very fun match for the spectator, “concluded the Australian player.