Alex de la Rosa’s debut in Alcorcón

The 2020 Spanish amateur lightweight champion Alejandro «Alex» de la Rosa It will debut next Friday in Alcorcón (Madrid).

It will be the stellar match of the gala held at the Emporio Barceló, organized by Rimer Box. De la Rosa will face Madrid Jonathan Fabian (0-10) to four rounds.

The Honduran resident in the Community of Madrid will also make his debut in the other professional fight. Emmanuel Zúniga, in super featherweight against an opponent to be determined.

The evening will begin at 8.30 pm.