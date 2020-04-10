The former Spanish tennis player Alex Corretja He maintained a dialogue with the Seventh Game, where he spoke of the rivalry he had with the Chilean Marcelo Ríos in his tennis days: “Ríos had an unusual talent and whenever I had to play against him I knew he would have a very difficult time. The only way to beat him was by driving him crazy, being a wall and returning all the balls, because in you, you couldn’t compete because he had an incredible ball. I think he would have fit very well in current tennis. “

