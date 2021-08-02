Alex Corretja: “Djokovic will continue to win Slams”

The tennis gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 seemed to have stamped the name of Novak Djokovic. After the losses of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and the quick eliminations of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev added to the game he had been playing, they positioned him in a category of “invincible”. In fact, he had three consecutive Grand Slams titles (Australia, Roland Garros and Wimbledon). However, Alexander Zverev, later champion of the tournament, gave the note, eliminated him in the semifinals and then, Pablo Carreño He finished applying the knockout blow by beating him in three sets in the duel for third place.

In that sense, Alex Corretja He contributed his look on how these defeats could affect the Serbian. “Now he needs to rest and recover because he has been a hit. New York is a month away (the US Open starts on August 30) and we will see if he plays any tournaments, but he has shown that mentally he is a rock. The motivation to place the 21 in his record in September it will be so great that it will make a clean slate. Djokovic will continue to win Grand Slams because he is an out of series, “he commented in an extensive interview. Radio Brand.

YOUR LOOK OVER CARREÑO

“For Carreño he will be in the greatest of his career unless he achieves another great title like a Grand Slam, but this can give him a clean and jerk for what comes next. He is a very tough player and the rivals do not want to play with him because It is a profile that is always difficult to beat. Having beaten Nº2 and Nº1 shows that he is prepared to fight against the best. He is becoming more stable in his game and withstanding the pressure well. And now the dressing room will look at him differently. We have a very complete player and you have to enjoy him, “he said.

In addition, he added: “The good thing about tennis is that it has important tournaments during the year and that can catapult you, but if you win a medal, it crosses the tennis street and generates new people to know you, a fact that makes you feel a little more “accomplished” in what you are doing. Undoubtedly, it will be a great recognition and he will know that his name will be written for life in the Tokyo 2020 procession and that his photo will go down in history. “