Tennis

Álex Corretja analyzes the surprising elimination of Djokovic and the defeat of Carreño

Novak Djokovic fell to German Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and will have to settle for the fight for the bronze medal in the men’s singles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In that consolation final, Spanish Pablo Carreño and Álex Corretja will be measured. analyze everything on Eurosport.

00:01:10, 18 minutes ago