The manager of the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora, made it clear that although there are elite shortstops they are not above Xander Bogaerts on the MLB.

Obviously when it comes to elite shortstop in the MLB Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Javier Báez, Fernando Tatis Jr, Carlos Correa etc. are mentioned, however, Alex Cora it is clear how good it is Xander Bogaerts.

Xander Bogaerts got his 1,100th hit in his first 1000 games in the MLB, something that not all the coroto fields in the history of MLB have been able to achieve. That’s why Cora didn’t save a compliment for him.

Here his words:

“Bogaers managed to learn what it means to play for this city, fans and for this stadium, I really appreciate the relationship we have, as I have already said we have many boys there that I love like Lindor, Correa or Baez, but I’m happy to to have Xander Bogaerts at my shortstop and I hope to have him here for a long, long time. “