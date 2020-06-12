– Former Puerto Rican manager Alex Cora said he will return to direct in the Major Leagues, after being suspended for a year for his connection to signal theft when he was a coach for the Houston Astros during his 2017 championship.

“I have no doubt that I will be in the Major Leagues and I am paying the price and I deserve it,” Cora told a group of journalists after distributing some 50 checks to the same number of decoration and sanitation workers in the Municipality of Caguas, city. bordering San Juan.

The suspension to Cora arose when a major league investigation found a confession from pitcher Mike Fiers, who was part of the Astros’ roster in the 2017 campaign, according to which the franchise put video cameras on the field grounds to spy on the receiver to the pitcher of the rival teams.

The signals were communicated to hitters through hits with the same bats to nearby trash cans.

Following that season, Cora was chosen as manager of the Boston Red Sox, whom he led to the championship in 2018.

On January 14, the Red Sox announced Cora’s departure, a day after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred linked him in the signal theft scandal.

The Puerto Rican and the ninth from Boston agreed that the separation was the best for the parties.

“Sometimes I am embarrassed because people support me because of what happened in 2017. I appreciate it,” admitted Cora, who recalled the day he brought the Red Sox championship trophy in a caravan from Luis Muñoz International Airport. Marín, in San Juan, to his native and upbringing city, Caguas.

“Everyone saw 2018 and how everything happened. At home I watch games and it was extremely special. People can take credit from it, but I know I can be at that level. Everyone deserves a second chance. Give it to me “It is their question. I know that I am prepared,” he assured.

