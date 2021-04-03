Álex Casademunt’s family paralyzes the artist’s latest album although it does not prevent a new song from being published

This Friday marked the month of the tragic death in an accident of Álex Casademunt, a contestant on the first edition of Operación Triunfo, an event that has left its mark on his family. Now, according to Semana magazine, the artist’s family wants to stop the publication of a single in which Casademunt was working at the time of his death.

Initially, the family had given the green light to launch the work, but at the last minute they decided to cancel it.

“The song is a duet with his brother Joan and they are so annoyed that they want to wait because they are not prepared. It is fully finished, but we will respect the family’s decision until they so wish, “sources from Sonogrand Music told Semana.

“We had even recorded a lyric”, the same sources explain to this magazine of the heart. It will not be, then, until the family is recovered, when this very personal work sees the light.

But although this individual work is not going to be published (for now) another group will be published. As the Semana magazine also collects, a song performed by the group is close to being released. Open Formula, in which Álex was a part along with Mireia, Javián and Geno.

“We have all the voices produced, except that of Mireia that remains to be recorded. It will be out very soon, “a person who spent a lot of time with Álex at the end of his life told Semana magazine.