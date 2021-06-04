Alex Caruso spoke about his future with the Lakers

The player of the Angels lakers, Alex Caruso revealed what will happen to him and his current team in the next season of the NBA.

Alex Caruso He said he hopes to continue with the team of Angels lakers next season in the NBA, apparently he likes the team.

Here the words of Alex Caruso:

Alex Caruso says he hopes to continue a “great partnership” with the Lakers. – Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 4, 2021

To the team of Angels lakers you should continue with the player Alex Caruso, since he is a player of good intensity in terms of defense and is one of the factors that most affected the players this season. Lakers.

This season Alex Caruso It was a lethal weapon for the team of the Angels lakers demonstrating it on the court, he could not give one hundred percent in the series of Playoffs of the NBA against the Phoenix Suns team.

Alex Caruso average an amount of 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA, It is not an exaggerated figure, but as for the defense Caruso he was one of those who was always on the lookout.

