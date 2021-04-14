Alex Caruso reigns in the mud

Without their main weaponry, stripped down to almost a stick-and-rock fight, the Hornets and Lakers played a game in which they won, as it seemed obvious was going to happen, the one that made the fewest mistakes. The Lakers stole (93-101) the victory at Carolina, in a duel in which any resemblance to what could have been was less than a mere coincidence. In the premises, devastated by the losses in what was being a magnificent season (27-26 still), to the known losses of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk were added those of PJ Washington and Terry Rozier. An absolute wreck. In the Lakers, the well-known absences of LeBron James and Anthony Davis hI must add (always must be added) those of, this time, Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol.

In a precarious state, lThe Lakers once again snatched the victory out of the hands of uncertainty as soon as they glimpsed an opportunity. It is what they are doing in recent weeks. When it’s not (like the night before, at Madison), it’s not. But when there is an option, they go all out for it. As soon as they find a respite, generally due to the casualties (Nets, Raptors, Hornets …) of the rival. But it was a back-to-back game, also with many problems (Andre Drummond and Kyle Kuzma were doubtful until the last minute), and at the end of a tour of seven straight away games.. A very tough stage that resulted in a magnificent 4-3. Always without Davis or LeBron and with absences punctuated by Marc, Markieff, Kuzma, McKinnie, Matthews, Drummond … In that situation, and waiting for the cavalry, any victory that gets into the bag is worth gold. And the fact is that, like little ants, the Lakers have been 6-7 so far since LeBron joined Davis in the infirmary. Much better than expected to reach a 34-21 that keeps them fifth in the West and with four games ahead of the seventh, the first to play play in. Something important because the return of Davis seems imminent, that of LeBron is approaching and the calendar does not give truce: there is a double duel with the Jazz and a double with the Mavs (with obvious implications in the question of seventh place), all after receiving tomorrow to the Celtics, in the great classic of the League and in what will be the first home game after this long tour. And the first of the season with (a small part at least) the champion’s public in the stands.

It is certainly no coincidence that in a game with so much differential talent in nursing, the key factor was Alex Caruso. First a countercultural hero and a source of memes on social networks, he has long been an important player in these Lakers. One of those who they add up much more than what boxscore says, which is one of the best defenders in the NBA at his post and that he is part of the Praetorian Guard that protects LeBron and Davis. You just have to remember that Vogel launched him to the starting five in Game 6 of the last Finals, when the Lakers put down the latest Heat rebellion and took the ring at Disney World.

Caruso finished with a +21 on the track. And he scored two essential triples in the last quarter, the final one in the last minute, when possession ran out and to put a reassuring 91-95 45 seconds from the end. The Hornets had just blew an attack to get ahead after turning an 80-89 into an 88-89. Before that final in which he also scored two free throws with a steady hand, Caruso led the defensive charges of the Lakers, a team whose rearguard continues to perform at an astonishing level despite the casualties. With the Texan base multiplying on the court, the Angelenos won the game by pushing back, their only recipe until better times arrive and, in any case, their great hallmark. Before the break they converted a dangerous 48-39 into a 52-50 and the third quarter closed with a decisive 2-12 in five minutes (from 64-64 to 66-76). In that third quarter (16-24) they did not accumulate a single loss, their great burden in the last games (absences on the sidelines).

Kuzma (24 points, 20 in the first three quarters) and Dennis Schröder (19, 8 in the last) put the points On a day in which neither Caldwell-Pope nor Horton-Tucker nor Harrell nor the newcomer McLemore nor Andre Drummond, who contributed in defense but added only 4 points (with 12 rebounds and 3 steals), did not shine in attack. . The fact is that the Lakers continue to win games, without excuses as soon as the occasion is propitious; a juicy loot for what may come.

The Hornets, meanwhile, fight not to fall much in the East after having been, before the plague of casualties, one of the most fun teams in the League. The coup de grace was the 4/19 in triples that combined between Graham (19 points, 6 assists) and Bridges (13 and 7 rebounds), the leaders of the remaining standing in James Borrego’s team.