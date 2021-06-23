Alex Caruso is arrested for possession of marijuana

The Los Angeles Lakers player, Alex Caruso It was arrested by possession marijuana the night of this Tuesday, June 22.

Alex Caruso was surprised by the authorities for having possession of Marijuana violating the laws. Caruso he was detained by the police, but was released after some investigations at the same time as the arrest.

It is a very personal situation, since Alex Caruso is a professional player of the NBA which belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here the data:

Alex Caruso was arrested for possession of Marijuana. Carushow.pic.twitter.com/zPYKjt7OdI – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) June 23, 2021

Luckily it was not a problem of another level, since it affects the figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, Alex Caruso as a professional gamer.

It is unknown where it was that Alex Caruso He was detained by the authorities who caught him when he was carrying possession Marijuana.

This season Alex Caruso averaged 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA with the Angeles Lakers.