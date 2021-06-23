Alex Caruso, arrested for possession of marijuana

Alex Caruso was arrested for possession of marijuana. It happened in Texas on Tuesday of this week, when the Los Angeles Lakers player of the NBA he was arrested by the Texas police. As revealed by different US media, among which is Bleacher Report, the records of the Brazos County jail recorded Caruso’s admission to the prison, which he left that same Tuesday. According to the latest information, the Los Angeles player was arrested when he was about to board a flight at McKinsey airport..

Journalist Ramona Sherburne has had access to Lieutenant Bobby Richardson, of the Texas Police Department, and it was the agent who revealed where Caruso was detained. While trying to catch the plane, the Transportation and Security Administration searched his bags, where they found an herb grinder that contained marijuana.

Caruso is one of the Los Angeles Lakers most beloved players. His friendship with LeBron James and his way of being have allowed him to win the sympathy of the fans and he always appears as one of the favorites of the public. Now, cup carried by a very different problem and that has been very present in the NBA, with many players speaking in favor of the legalization of marijuana. At the moment, Caruso is the protagonist in social networks. And for something different from what is usual for him. Things that happen.