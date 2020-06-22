Alex Antetokounmpo He has decided to abandon the usual path in a young American who has passed through High School and meets his goal of signing for a European team. At 18 years old, the 1.98m tall Greek, an amazing size and remarkable mobility, wants to savor the honeys of professionalism and has accepted the offer of the UCAM Murcia, who wins more than just an interesting player. It will be a great encouragement to see Giannis’ younger brother in the Endesa League next season.

OFFICIAL: Alex Antetokounmpo signs a multi-year deal with UCAM Murcia – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 22, 2020