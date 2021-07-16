Alessio Da Cruz, who is and how the new Santos Laguna reinforcement plays

Santos Laguna would have already found a replacement for Santiago Muñoz in Liga MX and would be close to closing the signing of Alessio Da Cruz, a 24-year-old Dutch forward, a Parma player in Serie A.

Alessio Da Cruz, who played the 2021-22 season with Groningen of the Dutch League, ended his loan and returned to Parma, the club that owns his card and would be one step away from going on loan with Santo Laguna.

Read also: Liga MX: This would be the starting eleven of Necaxa for his debut against Santos Laguna in the AP21

Who is he and how does he play?

Da Cruz can play as a center forward or as a winger on both wings and in 167 games played, he has scored 37 goals.

Da Cruz has played for Ajax, Twente, Dordrecht, Novara, Parma, Spezia, Ascoli, Sheffield United and Groningen, this being his last club, where he played 22 games and scored 4 goals.

Da Cruz, 24, is a player with speed, with good dribbling, with agility.

It is valued at 1.9 million and would reach the MX League as a whole, Santos Laguna, on a loan for one year with an option to buy.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content