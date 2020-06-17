Alessandro Vittorio Eugenio Lequio di Assaba, popularly known as the Count Lequio turns 60 this Wednesday. A new decade that begins after having passed the worst experience you can live, the loss of a child. It is the first birthday that the aristocrat will celebrate after the death of Aless, who passed away on May 13 after a long fight against cancer.

Without a doubt, Alessandro will remember with special emotion past years in which, along with the son he had with Ana Obregón, celebrated his birthday with a family meal at his landmark restaurant in the capital, De María. There have been many occasions on which we have been able to see him accompanied by his son, leaving the restaurant with a big smile after a long meal and posing with the kindness that characterizes him before the press.

In this tough month, Alessandro, who has had the unconditional support of his wife, María Palacios, has tried to gradually resume his life. Last Monday, June 4, he joined the work, returning to collaborate in the social gathering of ‘The program of Ana Rosa’. Visibly affected, he appreciated the signs of affection received during his son’s illness. Samples that surely, along with numerous congratulations, you will also receive this Wednesday

