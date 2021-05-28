Alessandro Giannessi defeats Francisco Cerundolo in the qualifying preliminary round

05/28/2021

On at 17:00 CEST

Alessandro Giannessi, Italian, number 159 of the ATP, won by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in two hours and two minutes to the Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo, number 116 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

Cerundolo managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Italian managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Italian player achieved a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and won 63% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 72% effectiveness, committed a double fault and got win 59% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a qualifying phase is previously carried out in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, in this phase of the competition 240 players participate, of which 112 go to the final among those directly classified, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the tournament and the guests. It also takes place from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay.