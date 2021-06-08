Alessandro Florenzi chooses the best player of the Eurocup and the favorite of the contest

Alessandro florenzi, winger of the Italian team, did not hesitate this Tuesday to choose the French Kylian Mbappé, his teammate in the Paris Saint Germain, as “best player of the Eurocup” and considered that France It is the favorite selection.

“France has Mbappé, the strongest player in the Eurocup, I saw him all year (at PSG). They are the favorite team, the World Cup won. But winning is not easy, especially in a tournament marked by the details, you can decide on a corner, a play, “Florenzi said at a press conference organized at the Coverciano sports center (Florence, center).

Also read: Lis Vega raises the temperature with spicy dance

“Then there are other strong teams that can create problems for them and among them we are. There are many teams prepared, we hope to have a good Eurocup,” he added.

REAL MADRID INFORMATION from @jpedrerol: They are convinced that Mbappé has not liked the threat of Al-Khelaïfi. They believe that he will not renew with PSG. They see nervousness in Al-Khelaïfi. We are seeing it in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/5BepKvA1UR – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 8, 2021

Italy, which returns to a major international tournament after failing to qualify for the Russia World Cup, is framed in group A together with Wales, Switzerland and Turkey, against which it will debut on Friday June 11 at the Roman Olympic stadium.

“It will be an emotion to return to the Olímpico, a field in which I grew up (with Roma), we hope to play well, to win. We arrived with one more year of experience, I had a good time. Many of us had a good season, we arrived more enriched , we know each other better. Now we begin to compete seriously, we must give everything. We are ready, “he said.

THE TOP 20 | The 20 soccer players with the highest value in the market according to CIES Football Observatory. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are NOT the leaders. The English, with Phil Foden as the leader, took the podium. https://t.co/PcK0lYveHM – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 8, 2021

“Turkey has strong players, I think of Burak Yilmaz, who unfortunately had a very good season,” he said, lamenting the fact that the Turkish forward made a decisive contribution to his club, Lille, snatching Ligue 1 from him. PSG.

He also referred to the possibility of goal Gianluigi Donnarumma joining PSG next season.

“Nobody should give ‘Gigio’ advice. Life is his. The work and the decisions are his. He will choose the best for his future. About PSG I can say that he taught me a lot. I entered a dressing room of strong people and personalities. Now I am a better player, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content