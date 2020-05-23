Alessandro del Piero has been admitted to a hospital in the city of Los Angeles, the alarms have jumped among the fans of the legendary former Italian striker to think that he was hospitalized by coronavirus but the player himself has reassured fans through his social networks.

Former player of Juventus Turin suffer kidney stones. He has posted a picture of himself on Instagram from the hospital with a message: “I still can’t believe that a thing that is only 3 millimeters can hurt so much.” The official account of Juve has taken the opportunity to send encouragement to the player who played 19 seasons in the bianconero team, also Max Biaggi and Luis Figo have left a comment sending strength.

The Italian soccer legend he retired in 2015 and his last club was the Delhi Dynamos from India. He has an enviable career, 478 matches in Serie A with 188 goals, 90 matches in the Champions League with 42 goals. He has also been champion of the Italian league on 7 occasions. He has also achieved the two most precious titles for a player, the World Cup (2006) and the Champions League (1996).

