Alessandro Costa, ready to defend his crown at LUX 013

The Brazilian martial art, Alessandro “Nono” Costa, will defend this coming Friday, in the Show Center Complex of Monterrey, flyweight belt LUX Fight League before the Costa Rican challenger, Jorge Calvo, in the stellar combat of LUX013.

Both Costa (8-2-0) and bald (12-5-0) are undefeated in their professional career through the Mixed Martial Arts in Latin America most watched in the world, so an even and exciting fight is expected, with an audience in the stands.

After being crowned champion of the 125 pounds, in September of last year against the Mexican Luis “Power” Solórzano, the brazilian resident in Puebla will put his scepter at risk for the first time against the Central American, one of the best known faces in the cage of LUX Fight League.

“We are one hundred percent, ready, waiting for the day to come, we have done some jiu-jitsu to be within reach,” said the native of Manaus, Brazil.

For its part, bald He indicated that he has prepared very hard for eight weeks, waiting for the moment of the fight, which, he said, will be very complicated due to the high level of both contenders.

In the co-star fight, the former UFC, Marco “Polo” Reyes (9-7) makes his second appearance in the cage of LUX, facing the capital fajador, “The rock” Marco Elpidio (11-3-1).

Kings debuted in LUX Fight League with a first round knockout win versus Ricardo “Loco” Arreola.

Meanwhile, in combat for flyweight, the Monterrey Kike “Locote” González (10-2-0) will collide with the Guatemalan, Diego “Terror” Ortiz (8-3-0).

Gonzalez adds two victories in a row against rivals of the stature of Jaime “Canek” Granados and Alfredo Moreno, while Ortiz made its appearance against Costa in one of the best wars in the history of the company.

Meanwhile, in a clash agreed in the 130-pound division, Jordi Maya (4-1-0) will measure forces against the undefeated local, Erik babayanga (4-0-0).

