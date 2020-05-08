Your browser does not support iframes.

There is no doubt that one of the most important moments in the life of Alessandra Rosaldo it was the birth of his daughter Aitana, fruit of his happy marriage with Eugenio Derbez. Five years after his arrival in the world, his mother does not forget every detail of that special day.

The singer, who has already discarded the idea of ​​writing to the stork again, recalled the day she welcomed her girl and revealed little-known details of what she experienced in her delivery.

Alessandra, 48, participated in a virtual group call with her former colleagues from the Mexican program “Netas Divinas”, in which she started a super talk that covered different topics, including motherhood.

View this post on Instagram #throwbackthursday It seems like yesterday☺️ Aitana was 2 years old🥰 And we… well, also 2 years old of being parents. Well no, Eugenio had already been a father for 30 years, but only 2 years of being Aitana’s father. And with me. Well, it had been 10 years with me, but from being parents together, only 2. Well, from being Aitana’s parents, but from being Fiona’s parents we were already 4 years old. Now, of those 10 years together, we had only 4 married. Yes, we were boyfriends for 6 years 🙄Well, we had a break, but nobody found out, so it doesn’t count. So we had 2 parents, 10 couples, minus 4 Fiona, plus 30 Eugenio, minus the number you thought, multiplied by 2 and divided by the children Eugenio has… 🤔… I forgot what the point was , but the photo is beautiful, isn’t it? And by the way, how much did he give them? Put the result 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:09 pm PST

So it was that the vocalist of Opposite Senses she recalled on August 4, 2014. “The truth is that it went very well for me, it did take many hours, like 26 hours of labor, but I was able to achieve natural labor,” she said in the talk that was published by Gloria Calzada on his YouTube channel Puro Glow.

“My doula was there with me, which was the one that helped me achieve it, otherwise I alone could not have achieved it,” he recalled.

The Mexican explained that in her case she did not live what is seen in many movies prior to the birth of a baby, referring to the screams, and recognized that this was thanks to the guidance of her doula.

“No, on the contrary, I achieved a very deep level of relaxation and like meditation because I took a course called hypnopartum, which is a fair relaxation and breathing technique that almost brings you to a state of hypnosis, and my doula It helped get there, so for me there was no screaming or anything, “recalled Alessandra.

“The truth is that it was very beautiful, yes it is painful, but it is beautiful,” he added.

In the conversation, Alessandra continued counting data that we did not know about her delivery and indicated that she was not only accompanied by her doula, but also by her husband, who was awaiting the arrival of his princess and even documented every moment.

“Eugenio had three cameras, he had a Go pro, a flip, do you remember that back then there was a fashionable flip ?, plus the cell phone … So, I do have a photo and video of everything by triple entry,” he said.

After reliving that unforgettable moment in her life as a woman, the artist talked with her friends about the issue of weight gain during pregnancy and revealed that in her case it was considerable.

«I (was) very bad, I gained about 18 or 19 kilos (39 pounds). I do not know how they accommodated me, but I did go up a lot, “she said, before which her colleagues remembered that just her” sweet wait “was at the time she was on the” Divine Net “program, and that they did not notice this rise. of weight.

“What happens is that when I went up more it was when I stayed in Los Angeles, the pregnancy in Mexico, the truth was that I got along pretty well when I got here, I let myself go like a fat woman on a slide and here I went up the canyon,” she confessed.

However, after the birth of Aitana, on August 4, 2014, the famous woman recovered her figure without problem and currently looks spectacular. In addition, he continues working to have a great body since with his sister Mariana He has the Boot Camp project, where they exercise a lot.

All this, with the professional advice of Mariana, who is an extremely passionate athlete and fitness coach, is also a nutritionist.

