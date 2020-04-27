Your browser does not support iframes.

José Eduardo Derbez recalled together Alessandra Rosaldo, the awkward occasion on which she met her mother, the actress Victoria Ruffo.

It was through his YouTube channel José Eduardo took the opportunity to interview some members of his family such as his sister Aislinn Derbez, with whom he remembered the bullying they did to Vadhir Derbez. On this occasion, it was the turn of Eugenio Derbez.

The actor shared with his followers some anecdotes that he has lived next to the vocalist of “Opposite Senses”, whom he described as an incredible person whom he appreciates and loves very much.

However, something that stood out during the fun talk was the moment when they both remembered when Alessandra met Victoria.

The son of the Mexican soap opera actress spoke about how that first meeting between his mother and his now stepmother was, and confessed that the one who found it most painful was himself.

As is known, the 28-year-old is the result of the relationship between Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez, who have had a difficult relationship since their separation.

José Eduardo asked Alessandra if he remembered the time he entered the bathroom of his house, to which the singer replied: “Yes, the first time I saw your mother.” That was how José Eduardo decided to tell the details of that moment.

«We were arriving, I think, from Valle de Bravo, and we arrived at my house. Well, they were going to leave me at my mom’s house », remembered the famous man as he spoke to his followers.

“And Ale says to me, ‘Don’t stain, I’m dying to go to the bathroom,’ and I, I said, ‘My mom isn’t here and she won’t be here for many hours. So, Ale go to the house and go to the bathroom, ’and suddenly my mom opens the door,” said José Eduardo, as he remembered with anguish what had happened.

In other words, my mother entered the house with my aunt, and I wanted her to swallow the earth, “he continued. “Ale comes out of the bathroom and they meet like this (head-on), my mom and Ale, and it was, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” he said.

The account of Derbez’s son, unleashed the laughter of Alessandra, who confessed that, although it was rare to live that moment, Victoria never behaved badly with her, on the contrary, they greeted each other in a cordial and calm manner.

“It was the first time that I met her and well, yes, it was a bit strange, but I remember that we greeted each other cordially and greeted each other well,” said the mother of Aitana.

The singer said that she did not know if Victoria was bothered that she had entered her house, but she clarified that at no time did she feel that on the part of José Eduardo’s mother.

«Your super cute, super, super cute mom. Everything normal », added Ale.

José Eduardo said that he was also unaware of what his mother thought at the time, but that he imagines the surprise that Ale’s presence in his house caused him.

