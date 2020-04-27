Alessandra Rosaldo and Victoria Ruffo face to face and face each other | Instagram

The Mexican singer and actress Alessandra Rosaldo shared through a video with Jose Eduardo how the experience was when she saw face to face for the first time to Eugenio Derbez’s ex-wife, Victoria Ruffo.

It was through a video Posted by Jose Eduardo Derbez on your YouTuber channel that told the story of how his first meet.

The first time they met was uncomfortable and weirdThey met and met outside the bathroom of their home.

It may interest you: Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo in severe crisis: I want to go

Suddenly my mom opens the door, she entered with my aunt and I wanted the earth to swallow me. Ale comes out of the bathroom and they meet my mom and her, ”said José Eduardo.

When she came out of the bathroom, she found Victoria Ruffo in a hallway, and she was simply in shock and the greeted in a cordial manner, despite being the current partner of his ex.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

I remember that we greet each other cordially, we greet each other well, I don’t know if she may have been upset, but no, your mom was super cute, super cute, normal, “he said.

The video of the great revelation was published today a few hours ago and is in number one trends with almost 800 thousand reproductions.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It is worth mentioning that José Eduardo has a excellent relationship with the new wife from his father, despite differences between families.

Despite everything, Alessandra’s relationship with Victoria Ruffo seems to be harmonica and away from friction or complex after so many years.

You can also read: Eugenio Derbez confuses Alessandra with another woman, calls her by another name

In addition, Alessandra acknowledged on one occasion in an interview that she has had the opportunity to live with moms of her husband’s children, but no with Victoria Ruffo, so she was open to the possibility of doing so.

.