According to Rosaldo, the installation of her sister in California (USA) about 9 months ago, the place where she lives with her husband Eugenio Derbez and daughter Aitana, was what made her begin to change her habits, since while motivating more and more women.

“I started to invite friends to support Mariana, since it is her lifestyle and her work, and from there came the idea of ​​advertising it on Instagram. The first time seven people came, from there we jumped to 20, until she became in a wonderful community that grew until there were 40 people every Sunday, “he recalled.

This was the case for 30 Sundays until the arrival of the pandemic, but that did not stop them, since it was Mariana who proposed carrying out these same exercises through social networks.

“Right now we have more than 40 live broadcasts and we are looking to give people a break. The idea of ​​exercising is to leave the mind healthy and the heart endorphinated,” says Mariana.

Coach of the Derbez

However, José Eduardo showed that the exercise is not entirely easy, since his condition was not the most optimal and caused a great stir in networks.

However, Mariana explains that it is not entirely bad not to have a great physical condition.

“José Eduardo is hilarious and highlighting the lack of condition that he was, but that makes him more human than ever, it gives us a chance (opportunity) to teach people this real part of human beings, regardless of whether you are movie actor or you’re sitting on a bench. People commented: ‘We are all José Eduardo’ and that part has enchanted me, “said Mariana.

After being part of the cast of "Refunds are not accepted" (2013) and of a dozen soap operas, Alessandra is anxious to premiere her starring role in "Melancolía", a film by Jorge Xolalpa Jr. that could not be finished due to the pandemic.

“We had to lock ourselves up and we had three pending scenes that I don’t know if we will record or not because the director is looking to put it together without those scenes and I hope to have new news,” he assured.

In the film, Alessandra plays a nurse dealing with terminally ill patients as she mourns the loss of her daughter from a school shooting.

