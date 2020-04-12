Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez affected by quarantine, show strong crisis | Instagram

It transpired that Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez evidenced their problems on social networks. Could it be that the couple is in a crisis?

As in all relationships there are always details that sooner or later come to light, however, this time the wife of Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo she complained about the actor in public, will it be the beginning of the problems between the couple?

It was through her Instagram stories that the actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo revealed some of the actor’s bad habits Eugenio Derbez.

Apparently, the days of quarantine have not been so pleasant for the famous couple due to the fact that comedian housework is not given.

Through a short video, he pointed out that the actor and entrepreneur not help her in the work of the home and even leaves the dishes unwashed, with the sink about to collapse.

I want to publicly denounce how Eugenio Derbez leaves the kitchen sink every day so that I wash all the dishes. ”

The reaction of Derbez was to defend himself immediately from the accusations of his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, “What’s the matter with you” he said, after assuring that he was lying to his fans since he cooks and even did the dishes,

However, Alessandra replied very upset

I’m not even going to show you my hands, I have cracks, my hands look 75 years old, the actress argued, in addition to assuring that the actor never cooks or has never even made him any breakfast.

The one who was a singer of “Opposite Senses“who has now become Youtuber He has taken a new turn in his career debuting on social networks.

The singer Now he has a YouTube channel in which he deals with different topics of interest on well-being, diet, exercise routines, etc., what is necessary to lead a healthier life.

This week on my YouTube channel, Vero Velázquez, a sleep specialist, shared great tips for better sleep during this quarantine season. […] We talk about all this and more, find the full video in the link that is in my Bio “.

It is worth mentioning that the star, Alessandra Rosaldo has more than 100 thousand subscribers which each week can enjoy all the videos he shares in his “series”.

One of the most recent ones he shared has almost reached the 5891 thousand reproductions two days after its launch.

The wife of Eugenio Derbez He has been able to take advantage of these days of quarantine by the Covid-19, where people are more attentive to their social networks due to confinement.

Are you one of those who always sees beans in rice? Or are you one of those who sees an opportunity? For NOBODY this situation is easy. But we have two soups, connecting with fear and collective hysteria, or thanking and taking advantage of the opportunity that life is giving us to pause, to go inward, to connect with those we love and with what really matters and, when the moment arrives, to retake our lives from another place. Having grown up, having valued, learned and reflected on the importance of taking care of ourselves, helping ourselves and elevating each other. We are together in this. Let us not forget. You choose. A shared post by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:56 PDT

