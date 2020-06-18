Alessandra Rosaldo accepts has thought about divorcing Eugenio Derbez | Instagram

Apparently, the marriage made up of Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez could be at serious risk of ending.

The above after Alessandra Rosaldo will confess in an interview to « The golden scorpion« who can no longer bear it any longer and when addressing the issue of divorce he pointed out » It has crossed my mind « .

The artist agreed to give a tour aboard the unit that « The golden scorpion« drive, it was there that the famous vocalist of the duet » Opposite Senses « vented.

It may interest you Video Eugenio Derbez confessed to being unfaithful to his wife with another actress

The statements of the interpreter of Where are they? made controversial confessions after revealing that he has felt « fed up« from her marriage to Eugenio Derbez and have thought about getting divorced

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The couple made up of the comedian and the artist has 14 yearsHowever, despite the fact that there is great love between them and on her part, she reiterates it, she has also thought about divorce as an option.

We have already been 14 years, do not think that the idea of ​​divorcing has not crossed our minds « , confessed Alessandra.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

How well we know social networks show in a large number of cases, a reality that does not exist, with total honesty the singer shared there have been intense fights, however at the end of the day they are always for some « stup! d3z » for the « ego » etc.

So they let some time go by, that the « drama« come in and end up talking about what happened next.

One because I think we are still in love, well we are in love despite ourselves. We fight for pure stup! D3z, for pride, ego, for wanting to control and see who is right, I think that has also influenced that it has not been anything strong that you say pinc … « , he said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Subsequently, the comedian’s wife responded to the question about whether it was difficult for him to be the wife of Eugenio Derbez, to which she replied that sometimes she asks herself, How did he get there, how did he end everything to be with him and take care of his daughter? and the answer is always « that there is no better life than the one you currently have ».

Sometimes, she points out, it is not explained how she went from being the singer, Alessandra Rosaldo, the « Queen of the Night » to the wife of Eugenio Derbez? However, she assures that she would not change her being the comedian’s wife, nor Aitana’s mother for anything.

#throwbackthursday It seems like yesterday☺️ Aitana was 2 years old And we … well, also 2 years old of being parents. Well no, Eugenio had already been a father for 30 years, but only 2 years of being Aitana’s father. And with me. Well, it had been 10 years with me, but from being parents together, only 2. Well, from being Aitana’s parents, but from being Fiona’s parents we were already 4 years old. Now, of those 10 years together, we had only 4 married. Yes, we were boyfriends for 6 years Well, we had a break, but nobody found out, so it doesn’t count. So we had 2 parents, 10 couples, minus 4 Fiona, plus 30 Eugenio, minus the number you thought, multiplied by 2 and divided by the children that Eugenio has … … You forgot what the point was, but the photo is beautiful, isn’t it? And by the way, how much did he give them? Put the result A shared post by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:09 PST

You can also read Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo are ignored in full camera: It does not affect me at all

Currently, the life of the singer lies in being « mother, father, singer, actress, dancer, everything, » she concluded.