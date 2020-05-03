Miami.- Alessandra Rosaldo and Aislinn Derbez, have had a friendship for 14 years in which they have faced moments of disagreement and great tension as usually happens in this type of relationship, however, the famous have managed to overcome all obstacles and even the At the moment they still keep the great bond that unites them.

One of the most uncomfortable moments of their friendship was when Alessandra decided to leave Eugenio Derbez because of Aislinn, when she returned from abroad after finishing her studies and lived in her father’s house.

By the time Aislinn lived in the comedian’s house, Alessandra, however, the actress from the House of Roses, did not give it importance and kept the same dynamic as when her father lived alone, so she wanted to do what the She wins at home, even took her foreign boyfriend to live with them.

“What I do know is that I was very ‘boyfriend’, so I was always in a long-term relationship (…) I brought the ‘gringo’ boyfriend and then he stayed at home, and then I ended up with the boyfriend. I never asked all of my friends at the house or asked Ale for permission, “Aislinn said.

For his part, the current wife of Eugenio said that they were very difficult moments, he also expressed his annoyance because Aislinn Derbez’s boyfriend stayed at home, however, they never had a confrontation over that matter, but if there was a lot of tension in the environment .

“He and I lived alone. Suddenly one day Ais returned, obviously. For some reason, I was not aware that one day you were going to return. I feel that it was a stage in which none of the three of us knew how to handle the situation, which It led to a kind of crisis and later led to my leaving the house, and eventually separating me from your dad, “said Alessandra.

As Aislinn and her father’s relationship was always very good and relaxed, she thought that with a “stepmother” she did not have to be different, so she continued with her lifestyle, which led Alessandra to abandon her partner, without However, everything was solved and he even mentioned that Aislinn acted as cupid in the relationship.

He has also been a very important key piece in my love story with his father Eugenio, I can say that he was even our cupid at some point, Alessandra confessed.

