Alessandra Ambrosio turns cannibal

Alessandra Ambrosio has a moment of extreme passion with her boyfriend after a volleyball game. See here all the photos.

The Brazilian model is launching romance and apparently the passion she feels for her new boyfriend is so great that I cannot contain myself and took a bite on her lower lip.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who is retired from the catwalks, has just celebrated her 40th birthday and is apparently having an excellent personal moment.

After her marriage to businessman Jaime Mazur, father of her two children and from whom she separated in 2018, Alessanda had an affair with Italian designer Nicolo Oddi that lasted until the end of 2020.

But the Brazilian beauty was not alone long, last month, punctually at Easter, she confirmed via Instagram her new courtship with the model, Richard Lee.

Alessandra and Richar are inseparable and share every free minute together, like this time they enjoyed a volleyball game in Santa Monica.

After the triumph, Alessandra wanted to celebrate with Richar and gave him a big kiss with a small surprise bite.

Alessandra looked beautiful in a lavender bikini from “Gal Floripa”, her own brand of swimsuits, fuchsia daisy duke shorts and neon green sweater.

She closed her look with vintage mirrored sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun.