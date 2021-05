The Brazilian supermodel and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, were spotted on the beach in Santa Monica, where they regularly play beach volleyball.

But this time they enjoyed much more than that and as the video shows, they are more in love than ever.

Alessandra and Richard were first seen together earlier this year and have been together ever since.

The 40-year-old former Victoria’s Secret showed off her magnificent figure in a dark gray bikini, which left little to the imagination.