Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) approved on Thursday evening, the 30th, the resolution that cuts internal expenses of the House – including the salaries of the parliamentarians themselves – to direct funds to fight the pandemic of the new coronavirus. According to the calculations of the presidency of the House, the measure of the Legislative Power will donate R $ 320 million to the State government to combat the covid-19.

In addition to reducing deputies’ wages by 30%, the approved resolution transfers 80% of Alesp’s special expenses fund – which has an accumulated R $ 68 million in own revenues, such as renting spaces for banks, fees for services and sale of payroll to Bradesco.

Cabinet funds have been reduced by 40%. The resolution makes a staggered reduction of between 10 and 20% in the salary of commissioned employees. All measures will be valid until the end of the public calamity decree, in force until December 31.

The proposal was approved with 85 votes in favor, one against (by Douglas Garcia, from PSL) and one abstention (by José Américo, from PT). Seven deputies were absent from the vote.

“We are living, facing and bringing solutions to the problem, cutting 25% of our budget,” said Cauê Macris (PSDB), president of Alesp, who addressed the plenary in person.

Servers

There will be a staggering discount for 2,561 commissioned employees, so that the servers that earn up to the INSS ceiling – R $ 6,100 – will be saved. Commissioners who earn up to 10 minimum wages – R $ 10,450 – will be cut by 10% and those who receive more than that will be cut by 20%.

Despite the staggering, matter of the state revealed that the civil servants who tend to earn more will not be subject to reduction since the best salaries are usually paid to the permanent civil servants, who have competed and whose salaries cannot be reduced without authorization from the National Congress.

Of the 336 permanent employees whose salaries were analyzed by the report, only 13 – or 3.9% – receive less than ten minimum wages. There are 165 who receive between 10 and 20 minimum wages (49.1%) and another 158 (47%) who receive more than 20 minimum wages, but who will not have discounted wages.

Shortly before the project was approved, the union of civil servants, Sindalesp, issued a note saying that it will go to court against reducing the salary of commissioners.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.