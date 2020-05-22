After a vote that entered at dawn, the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) approved this Friday, 22, the anticipation of the July 9th holiday for next Monday, 25. With that, the capital of São Paulo should have one more day on the extended holiday, proposed by Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) and by Governor João Doria (PSDB) to encourage the population to stay at home and stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The score was 47 votes in favor of the early holiday and 5 votes against. Deputies based on the coast of the state protested the measure, arguing that holidays already implemented in the capital have led to an increase in flow towards tourist resorts in recent days.

But the project gained support even from opposition parties, such as the PT, which voted in favor, not without criticizing the government’s behavior. “Yes to the holiday, but also that the government tries to correct what was done in a clumsy way, which tomorrow sits at a table and helps the mayors of the coast to have a measure, an educational advertisement, that stays in São Paulo, that stays at home , to increase the isolation “, said the deputy Ênio Tatto (PT).

The PT bench even proposed, in an amendment to the project, that the state government adopt measures complementary to the early holiday, such as the restriction of vehicle traffic on roads and highways and the construction of permanent sanitary barriers in the access to the coast. Deputy Paulo Fiorilo (PT) even proposed that the government adopt a total blockade, the so-called “lockdown”, but the measure did not gain adherence.

PSL deputies strongly criticized the government’s measure. Congresswoman Letícia Aguiar (PSL) was against anticipating the holiday. “We will not accept everything they send here. The people who have summer houses and country houses will transfer there for the holiday. We need to avoid that”.

The rapporteur of the project was the leader of the Doria government at Alesp, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), who guided the approval of the project in full and without the inclusion of any amendment.

