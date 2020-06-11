The Frenchman believes he is the perfect partner for Charles Leclerc

Applauds Vettel’s departure: “He was running the risk of jeopardizing his reputation”

Jean Alesi applauds the signing of Ferrari by Carlos Sainz. The Scuderia driver highlights the Spanish’s skills and thinks he is the perfect partner for Charles Leclerc. On the other hand, he believes that Sebastian Vettel is right to leave Maranello.

Alesi thinks that Ferrari has made a very good bet for the future with Carlos Sainz. The former Scuderia driver shares the choice that Mattia Binotto has opted for and thinks it is a most successful move, especially for the talent that the Spanish has shown so far.

“Sainz is a very smart choice, a very good rider with a well-established family in motorsport, who has never had success in his head. In addition, he has already driven for teams like Renault and McLaren. Charles Leclerc he cannot bear the weight of Ferrari alone on his shoulders, he needs a teammate who is quick and who does not do politics within the team, “Alesi said in remarks for the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Jean has also given his opinion on the departure of Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari. Alesi applauds his decision, as he believes it is the most convenient thing if he does not want to lose the reputation of champion that has been built over the years. The Frenchman believes that just as he wanted in his last year with Ferrari, Vettel will want to win at Monza this year.

“It did not work and it is good to leave because otherwise you risk jeopardizing the reputation you have built with your four world titles. When I learned in 1995 that I would stop being a Ferrari driver, I had only one desire: to give thanks to the fans. I wanted to do it at Monza, I knew I had a strong Ferrari

Alesi hopes Vettel can get what he failed to do, win his last year with Ferrari at Monza. Although Jean had everything to beat, eight laps from the end he had to retire due to a problem with a tire.

