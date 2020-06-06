Jean Alesi analyzes the signing of Sainz in place of Vettel by the Italians

Frenchman praises Sainz’s experience, speed and experience

Jean Alesi, a former F1 driver for Ferrari, has stated that he hopes that Ferrari has no internal problems with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc since 2021. That there are no world champions in their ranks and that both are young, the key for the Frenchman.

Alesi, who competed in more than 200 Formula 1 GPs, has praised Carlos Sainz for his reputation as a worker and for the experience he gained at the age of 25 before making the jump to Ferrari.

“They have two young pilots, and very professional. As I understand Carlos works very hard and has a lot of experience after McLaren and Renault. It comes from two very experienced teams. So it will be easier to control these two pilots. When you have a world champion, someone very charismatic, it is difficult to soften him, “Alesi has argued in words for the British network Sky Sports F1.

On the other side of the story, Alesi has described as “failure” the fact that Vettel has not achieved a World Cup with Ferrari but has exonerated the German for it, and admits having been surprised by the news of his departure from Maranello so early .

“I have a lot of respect for Sebastian because he is a four-time world champion. He has put his talent and everything he has in this challenge of being world champion with Ferrari, but it has failed“said Alesi.

“He has failed but not because of him not because of the team, simply because something went wrong. In fact I was surprised that he announced that he was leaving Ferrari without having started the 2020 season. But that shows that he is brave and that he knows what he will do next year, “he added.

The former French driver has drawn a parallel between Vettel and Michael Schumacher, the driver who replaced him precisely in the ranks of Ferrari for the 1996 season, and has highlighted the differences between the two trips.

“When a world champion like Sebastian arrives on the team, you want to give him everything you have. But you have to see if you are capable. When the team is not capable of giving a champion what he asks for, that’s when the problems start.”

“If we use Michael Schumacher as an example, he took my place but came with a technical team. He worked with the same people who had made him a champion in the past. And despite this, it took him four years to become champion again, but he did it. Seb’s situation was different, because he wanted to teach the new technical team the way of working that he wanted. If Adrian Newey had been taken to Ferrari, things would have been different, “he concluded.

