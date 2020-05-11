Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after the first steps to ease its blockade, news that raised the global alarm even as companies began to open: from beauty salons in Paris to Shanghai Disneyland.

The Robert Koch Institute reported that the “reproduction rate” – the number of people infected by each infected person – rose to 1.1. Any rate greater than 1 means that the virus is spreading exponentially.

Days before, the German authorities had taken measures to alleviate the closings, which shows that the advance can be quickly canceled even in a nation with the best containment records in Europe. In Asia, South Korea was trying to contain a new outbreak linked to clubs and bars in Seoul.

Governments around the world are trying to figure out how to reopen their economies while still containing the virus. In Europe, the most affected continent in the world, Spain and France began to relax the closings, while Britain announced more cautious measures.

Wuhan reports first outbreak of coronavirus infections after quarantine

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus outbreak emerged, reported a first outbreak of infections on Monday since it left the quarantine behind a month ago, fueling concern about a new wave of infections.

The new infections represent a warning to efforts to ease restrictions on coronavirus across China as businesses and individuals resume normal activities.

Wuhan registered new confirmed cases, all of them in the same residential complex. One corresponds to an 89-year-old woman who the previous day had been reported as the first case in the city in more than a month.

“At this time, the task of preventing and controlling the epidemic in the city is still extremely challenging,” a Wuhan health authority said in a statement. “We must firmly contain the risk of a regrowth.”

The rest of the previously detected cases have been classified as asymptomatic: people who test positive and who are capable of infecting others but who do not show clinical signs of the disease, such as fever.

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is unknown, since they only appear on the radar of health authorities when they test positive for coronavirus tests carried out as part of health checks on people who were in contact with COVID-19 patients.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall infection count, currently at 82,918, until they show clinical signs of the disease. Mainland China has reported 4,633 deaths.

Hundreds of asymptomatic cases in Wuhan, which was released on April 8 from strict confinement that spanned months, are being closely watched.

The numbers of new cases reported in China since April have been low compared to the thousands of infections that were confirmed daily in February, thanks to a strict national regime of examinations, tests and quarantines.

The government said Friday that cinemas, museums and other public event centers will gradually reopen, although the restrictions imply mandatory reservations and a limit on the number of visitors.

In China, Mickey Mouse hosted small groups at Shanghai Disneyland, the first theme park to reopen Disney, with a strict limit on the number of tickets. Parades and fireworks were canceled, and workers and visitors were required to wear face masks and had their temperature checked upon entry.

“IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL IT IS OVER”

A spokesman for the German health ministry said authorities were taking the increased infection rate seriously and that it did not mean the outbreak was out of control.

Karl Lauterbach, a Social Democratic lawmaker and professor of epidemiology, warned that the virus could start to spread rapidly after seeing large crowds outside on Saturday in his hometown of Cologne.

“It was to be expected that the R rate would exceed 1 and we would return to exponential growth,” Lauterbach said in a tweet. “The relaxation measures were too poorly prepared.”

In South Korea, which largely avoided closures with the implementation of a massive testing and follow-up program for contacts from the start, authorities rushed to contain a new outbreak tracked down in nightclubs.

“It will not end until it ends. As long as we maintain an improved alertness to the end, we must never let our guard down on epidemic prevention,” President Moon Jae-In said Sunday.

New Zealand, which was successful in fighting infection with one of the earliest and toughest blockages, said it would open shopping malls, cafes and movie theaters this week.

.