CDMX.- The With water warned of rains in various entities of the country for this Wednesday.

Precipitations are predicted from punctual to intense in Veracruz and Oaxaca; from strong to very strong in entities of the north, northeast, west, center, east and southeast.

The same forecast is for the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, which will be accompanied by electric shocks, possible hail fall and gusts of wind during storms.

Meanwhile, the heat wave will spread over the northwest, west, north, northeast, south and southeast of the Country, including the Peninsula of Yucatan, with temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in 8 entities.

Extreme heat is expected in Sonora, Sinaloa and Nayarit, with temperatures that could exceed 45 degrees centigrade.

The rain forecast

Very strong rains at intense punctuals (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Heavy rains to very strong punctuals (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo .

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Estado de México and Jalisco.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Durango, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Sinaloa and Colima.

Source: Conagua

HLL

On this note:

.