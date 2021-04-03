[Alerta de spoiler] Who is the Agent of Power (new MCU villain)?

The Power Agent… Wasn’t it weird to hear that name so many times in the last episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Do not worry! Here we will clarify more about the enigmatic supervillain that the series will have.

While it is true that the return to the screen of Zemo, the appearance of Madripoor and the participation of Sharon carter marked this chapter, one of the doubts that remains is the identity of the enemy that the heroes will have to defeat.

According to the comics, two characters have taken for themselves the title of Power Broker (Power agent). The first of them, Curtiss jackson, founded the corporation with the name of his alias and with the help of the doctor Karl Malus They created experimental supersoldiers.

If the name that such being adopts in the series is that of Jackson, then it could be considered that Malus was replaced by Wilfred Nagel, who originally in the comics was part of the project Rebirth. Furthermore, it might be thought that Curtiss would work on the henchman of the new Captain America, Lemar Hoskins.

In comic strips, the latter is nicknamed Battlestar, one of the main products of the experimentation of the Corporation of the Power Agent. However, with the help of US Agent (the new ‘Cap’), frustrate the plans of the maniac.

This is how the battle suit that accompanies the Agent of Power looks in the comics

This version of the character is basically a super soldier, although too muscular to move naturally, that is why it is accompanied by a technological exoskeleton.

The second Agent of power

In the most recent editions, the mantle has been inherited. Also, the powers were not the same in the new design but now it is someone who wears an advanced suit and shoots lightning bolts through his arms. It will be necessary to see which option decides to stay Marvel studios to incorporate it into your Cinematic Universe.

Inclusive, Cassandra lang, daughter of Ant-Man (Scott lang) tried to get hold of the armor.

It is concluded that Disney will use a well-known actor to play this nemesis. This would justify the expectation created. Will Zemo ally himself with the Power Agent? We will have to see what continues to happen every Friday.