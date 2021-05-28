Alert: tourist disappeared in front of McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square, New York

The Falmouth (Maine) and New York Police Departments are working together in the search for a A young man from that state last seen in front of a McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square, NYC’s tourist mecca.

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last caught on surveillance cameras getting into a car with unidentified people in the early hours of Monday, May 24, at 42nd St. Had been visiting new york city over the weekend, according to an unidentified friend who lives in Brooklyn.

Hammontree’s parents in Maine reported her missing on Tuesday, May 25. At the time, the tourist was wearing a blue T-shirt, cut-off jeans and sandals, and was wearing an orange backpack and black Rayban sunglasses.

The missing woman is 5 feet 9 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her Instagram account shows that she has been a world traveler, with photos posted from various latitudes.

When Pix11 contacted her mother Judy Hammontree in Falmouth, she only said: “We are not allowed to say anything that could harm the investigation.” Lt. Jeff Pardue is handling media inquiries with that city’s police, but has not commented either.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.