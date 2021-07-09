Alert! Today heavy rains, hail, lightning and thunder are expected in almost the entire country

MEXICO CITY

The weather forecast for this Friday is for heavy rains in Coahuila, Nayarit and Nuevo León; very strong in Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Forts in Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Veracruz; showers in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo and Sonora, and isolated rains in Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and conditions for hail fall in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Rainfall in western Mexico will be caused by the path of Tropical Wave number 8 and a low pressure channel, as well as by low pressure channels and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected in Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as an event in Surada, with gusts of the same intensity in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

The minimum temperatures during the morning will be between 0 and 5 degrees in mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango and the State of Mexico.

In contrast, during the day the maximums could reach 40 to 45 degrees in areas of Baja California and Sonora, and 35 to 40 degrees in places of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Guerrero, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Yucatán.

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, the system maintains its displacement over eastern Virginia, United States. Due to its remoteness from national coasts, it does not generate effects in Mexican territory.

