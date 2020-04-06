The FBI has been involved in the investigation into the use of this application, while the designers of the platform announced during the week that they would implement improvements to avoid these problems.

Notimex –

The educational authorities from New York asked teachers today to stop using the platform Zoom from video calls, because it could put users at risk, which in this case are minors.

During the week it was identified that there were some flaws with the system, because people can enter any conference having the code of the same, which can be entered randomly, this has caused strangers to join calls from schools, reported CNN.

Concerns have been raised to protect the identity of minors, in addition, on some occasions, pedophiles have been identified who enter the calls of children in digital classes.

The same has happened with regular users who use the application to call their acquaintances, in these they have insulted them or shared pornography and caused the annoyance of those who use the platform.

The FBI has been involved in the investigation into the use of this application, while the designers of the platform announced during the week that they would implement improvements to avoid these problems and others that have been identified, CBS reported.

Video calling applications have increased their number of users to maintain family communication, teach classes, communicate for work issues, among other things, since the countries issued confinement measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.